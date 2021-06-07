Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Cop held for consuming liquor
others

Cop held for consuming liquor

PATNA An assistant sub inspector (ASI) in Patna was arrested Monday after a video purportedly showing him consuming alcohol in a police station on Sunday evening went viral
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 09:06 PM IST
HT Image

PATNA

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) in Patna was arrested Monday after a video purportedly showing him consuming alcohol in a police station on Sunday evening went viral.

The ASI, Dinesh Yadav, was posted with Gaurichak police station in the state capital.

Police sources said some locals filmed Yadav consuming liquor and uploaded the video clip it on social media.

A breathalyser test on the ASI confirmed alcohol consumption after which he was arrested and sent to jail, police sources said, adding that investigations revealed Yadav would consume liquor frequently at his residence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP