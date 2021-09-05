Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cop injured in firing at Moga check-point

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 08:33 PM IST
The incident happened in Darapur village on the Faridkot link road on Sunday evening. (HT file)

Moga A head-constable of Moga police was injured after two bike-borne men fired at cops, who signalled them to stop at a check-point in Darapur village on the Faridkot link road on Sunday evening. Both the accused have been arrested.

The cop, Paramjeet Singh, has been injured in the leg and is now admitted to the Moga civil hospital. Till the filing of this report, the two accused had not been identified.

Moga senior superintendent of police Dhruman H Nimbale said, “The accused seemed suspicious. On being signalled to stop, one of two fired at the police team. Both have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. Further investigation is on.”

