Cop shot dead, two others injured in Manipur’s Churachandpur

An on-duty police sub-inspector was shot dead and two other civilians were injured in a firing incident that took place in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday afternoon, officials aware of the matter said. Manipur has been rocked by ethnic clashes between Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May 3 (File Photo)

Churachandpur is a Kuki-dominated district.

A senior police official confirmed on condition of anonymity said that Ongmang Haokip, a sub-inspector on duty at Chingphei, was shot and killed by what is suspected to be a sniper’s bullet around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

Two civilians were also injured in shots fired by miscreants in the Kuki-dominated district, he said.

The identity of the two and details regarding the nature of their injuries were not available till filing this report.

Wednesday’s incident comes a day after three persons, all Kukis, were allegedly attacked and killed in fresh violence by a group of armed miscreants wearing Manipur police commando outfits in Kangpokpi, another Kuki-dominated district.

It’s the third incident of violence this month in the strife-torn state in which deaths have taken place. On Tuesday, three men were shot dead by armed miscreants in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district. On September 8, two persons were killed and another 40 were injured in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district after a thousands-strong mob clashed with security forces despite prohibitory orders in Tengnoupal district.

On August 29, and August 31, clashes between tribal Kukis and dominant Meiteis left at least eight people dead and over two dozen, including three India Reserve Battalion personnel, wounded.

In June, HT had reported that central agencies had warned Manipur police to be alert about miscreants who had sourced police and security forces uniforms to masquerade as security personnel and fuel violence.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic clashes between Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May 3. The violence, including Wednesday’s incident, has claimed 169 lives and displaced over 50,000 people.

