Cops accused of planting weapon in teacher’s motorcycle bag; probe on

MEERUT Two constables from the Kharkhauda police station in the district have been accused of planting a country-made pistol in the motorcycle bag of a teacher, aiming to falsely implicate him in an Arms Act case.

Representative pic (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the allegations, IG of Meerut range, Nachiketa Jha, instructed SSP of Meerut, Rohit Singh Sajwan, to conduct an investigation. This decision came after family members of the teacher, Ankit Tyagi, held a protest outside the IG’s office on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The family members demanded an inquiry into the misconduct of the Kharkhauda police. They presented CCTV footage showing constables Dinesh Singh and Santosh Kumar outside their residence, with another constable allegedly spotted near a motorcycle.

SP (rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said, “Both constables have been placed on leave to ensure a fair investigation, and the teacher, who was taken into custody, has been released since no arms were found in his possession.”

He further mentioned that the family members have been requested to provide the complete footage and call detail records (CDR) of the recording. Further action will be taken after a thorough examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family of teacher, Ankit Tyagi, claimed that an ongoing property dispute exists with another family. Constables had visited their residence on Tuesday evening, and they suspect that these officers may have colluded with the opposing party, planting firearms to falsely implicate Ankit in a criminal case.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON