Cops attacked, injured by mining mafia in Chitrakoot

: Three policemen were injured when the police patrolling team came under attack from the mining mafia in Chitrakoot on Thursday morning.

The constables Narendra Singh, Pankaj Yadav and Deepak Kumar were beaten up and their motorcycles were damaged. All the three have been admitted to a community health centre, said the police.

SP Chitrakoot Ankit Mittal said that 12 persons were taken into custody and raids were going on to search others. “FIR has been registered under serious sections and condition of constables was stable,” he said.

Patrolling team went to Mamsi ghat in Pahadi police station area on learning about the sand being mined illegally and transported on multiple bullock-carts. As the cops started making videos, the mafia and the men turned on the constables and beat them up.

“Several bullock-carts were stacked up with illegally mined sand and video was being made to identify the people behind it,” said Mittal. Police personnel from several police stations were rushed to Mamsi ghat. The cops arrested several people who were trying to flee the scene.