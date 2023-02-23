CORE completes electrification of last remaining stretch of Uttar Pradesh

The Prayagraj-headquartered Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) has notched up another success in its mission to fulfil Indian Railways’ progress towards the ‘mission 100% electrification’.

CORE electrified route (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the recent completion of electrification of 82.3 route kilometres (RKM) stretch in the Subhagpur-Pachperwa section of Lucknow Division under North Eastern Railway, the entire rail network of 8445 RKM in Uttar Pradesh now stands 100% electrified, informed CORE officials.

At the same time, the whole of the North-Eastern Railway is also 100% electrified joining the league of East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, South Eastern Railway, West Central Railway and Eastern Railway of the country that are all now fully electrified.

CORE general manager Pramod Kumar congratulated all officials and staff concerned on this major achievement and expressed happiness that CORE is continuously moving towards the goal of 100% electrification of railways in the entire country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is worth mentioning that the distance between two points in the Railway irrespective of the number of lines connecting them, whether single line, double line etc. is dubbed route kilometre whereas the length of all running tracks excluding tracks in sidings, yards and crossings is called track kilometre.

Kumar said that the electrification of the entire rail network of Uttar Pradesh will give a big boost to clean and green rail transportation across the state.

“Work on electrification of balance broad gauge (BG) networks is going on in full swing and all-out efforts are being made to complete the electrification of the entire BG network by December 2023. To date 2758 RKM electrification has been achieved in the current financial year, which is 34% more than that in the corresponding period of the financial year 2021-22,” said SK Dwivedi, chief public relations officer, CORE-Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the electrification of sections under the jurisdiction of various railways and in various states, CORE has been relentlessly targeting the commissioning of traction substations for strengthening the power supply system and ensuring smooth and safe train operations, he added.

In the current financial year, a total of 40 traction substations have been commissioned by CORE, which is a significant jump of 54% compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year. In the month of January alone, a total of 11 traction sub-stations (TSS) were commissioned in different railways which is a record for TSS commissioning on a monthly basis, the CPRO shared.