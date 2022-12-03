CORE completes electrification of multiple sections, routes

Taking forward the ambitious goal of 100% electrification of broad gauge routes by December 2023 set by the Government of India, the Bengaluru Project Unit of Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) -Prayagraj has commissioned the electrification works of various routes during the past few days, informed officials.

The routes on which the electrification works have been commissioned include the Arsikere-Birur (40 RKM) section of Mysuru Division on November 29 and the Chikkabanwara-Solur (33.5 RKM) and Nitur-Sampige Road (11 RKM or Route Kilometers) of Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway on November 30. Similarly, the Secunderabad Project unit of CORE has commissioned the Pangri-Ausa Road (80 RKM) section of Solapur Division of Central Railway on November 30, informed SK Mishra, chief public relations officer, CORE-Prayagraj.

“Arsikere-Birur section is the part of Bengaluru Hubballi route and after the completion of electrification of this patch now electric trains can ply seamlessly from Bellary to Arsikere via Chikjajur. This section is part of the Bangalore-Hubballi line where Vande Bharat Express is planned to be started in the current financial year by the ministry of railways. Bengaluru Unit of CORE is working tirelessly for expeditious completion of electrification of balance patches of this route,” he added.

Likewise, the Pangri-Ausa Road route is a part of the electrification work of the Miraj-Kurduwadi-Latur Road section (377 RKM), he said.

Commissioning of Miraj-Kurduwadi-Pangri (243 RKM) has also been done on November 31. With the commissioning of Pangri-Ausa Road (80 RKM) on November 30, the 54 RKM Ausa Road-Latur section remains and would be completed by December 2022. After this the entire section of Miraj-Kuduwadi- Latur will be electrified and goods, express and passenger trains can run seamlessly with electric traction up to Ausa Road, the CPRO explained.

CORE is playing an extremely important role in making Indian Railways a Green Railway with an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and dependence on imported fuel thereby saving precious foreign exchange.

General manager of CORE, Pramod Kumar congratulated all concerned on these major achievements and expressed happiness that CORE is continuously moving towards the goal of 100 per cent electrification.