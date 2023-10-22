Corporate cricket tourney: CICU hosts 5th and 6th league matches

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) organised the 5th and 6th League Matches of the Angad Singh Memorial - 9th CICU Corporate T-20 cricket tournament on Sunday.

These matches took place at the cricket grounds of GRD Academy, Hambran Road. (HT File)

In the 5th league match, New Swan Enterprises won the toss and chose to bat. They managed to score 159 runs in 20 overs, losing 9 wickets, while Avon Cycles Ltd. struggled, reaching 84 runs in 15.3 overs and losing all their wickets. New Swan Enterprises secured a victory with a 75-run lead. Rajeshwar Singh of New Swan Enterprises was the standout batsman, scoring 53 runs with 5 fours and 3 sixes in 37 balls, earning him the title of best batsman. Meanwhile, Tajinder Singh of New Swan Enterprises took 5 wickets, conceding 23 runs in 4 overs, earning him the best bowler award.

In the 6th league match, Highway Industries Ltd. (Mangli) won the toss and decided to field first. Vardhman Special Steel Ltd. managed to score 148 runs in 19.5 overs, losing all their wickets. In response, Highway Industries Ltd. (Mangli) reached 103 runs in 20 overs, losing 8 wickets. Vardhman Special Steel Ltd. claimed victory by 45 runs. Sangram Bhosle of Vardhman Special Steel Ltd. shone with the bat, scoring 51 runs with 6 fours and 1 six, earning him the best batsman title. On the bowling front, Rahul of Highway Industries Ltd. took 3 wickets, giving away 21 runs in 3.5 overs, making him the best bowler of the match.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, CICU president, extended a warm welcome to the chief guest, sponsors, teams, and cricket enthusiasts. He highlighted the importance of cricket in building social skills, intellectual abilities, creativity, and discipline. He also visited the ground to boost the morale of the teams and players.

