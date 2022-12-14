Corporator shot dead in Jaunpur

Ahead of the civic polls, a corporator, who was a history-sheeter, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants, under the Badlapur Police Station, late on Monday, Jaunpur police said.

The deceased was identified as Yogesh Yadav, 32, who is named in more than two dozen cases and was released on bail on December 1. Police have registered a case against unknown people and have formed a team to hunt down the assailants.

“Yadav was of a criminal background and was named in more than 12 cases. He was also a local corporator. He suffered bullet injuries to his head. By the time he was rushed to hospital, he had succumbed to his injuries,” said Shubham Diwedi, circle officer, Balapur Police Station, Jaunpur.

Yadav, was a local corporator of Ward number 14, the police said.

The incident was reported during late evening hours when Yadav and three friends were having tea on Ram Janki temple tri-crossing in Sarokhanpur town under the Badlapur Police Circle.