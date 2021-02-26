Corporators demand to reopen all 204 public gardens in Pune

PUNE Amid the rise in Covid cases Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) garden department is planning to revise the timing of public gardens, but corporators are demanding to reopen more gardens in their wards.

At present, PMC has reopened 141 gardens in the city.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, PMC had closed all its gardens and parks for the public from March 23, 2020. After the restrictions were eased, PMC reopened 33 gardens on June 3, 2020, for two hours each in the morning and evening for walking and jogging only. There were restrictions for people above 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below ten years from entering the gardens and parks. However, as residents were violating Covid norms, PMC decided to close down the gardens after a week.

The gardens again reopened on November 1, 2020, in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, it was 81 and after that, the number was 60. At present, 141 gardens have reopened out of a total of 204 gardens.

Haridas Charwad, local corporator, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vadgaon Dhyari, said, “In our area, there are five gardens and not a single garden has reopened. So, residents are complaining about it and so I requested PMC to reopen them.”

Ashok Ghorpade, chief superintendent, PMC garden department, said, “Corporators are demanding to reopen gardens in their respective wards. But, despite repeated instructions, residents are not following rules and currently, Covid cases are on a rise.”