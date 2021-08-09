Corridor for devotees to see construction of Ram temple

LUCKNOW The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has created a special corridor from where devotees can witness the ongoing construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Work on the foundation of the temple is on and devotees had often expressed their desire to witness the construction.

A wall in the western part of the temple has been demolished where an iron grill has been put up to enable devotees to witness the construction work, said office-bearers of the trust.

At present, devotees are allowed to move only up to the makeshift temple on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. This temple is just a few metres away from the main entrance gate.

“Devotees in large numbers wanted to see the construction work of Ram mandir. Considering their request, the trust has decided to allow devotees to see the ongoing work of the temple,” said Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be opened for devotees to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla by the end of 2023. The temple on the 70-acre campus would be completed by the end of 2025, said officials.