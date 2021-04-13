Home / Cities / Others / Corruption allegations against doc handling vaccine distribution leads to transfer, pending probe
Corruption allegations against doc handling vaccine distribution leads to transfer, pending probe

PUNE After allegations of corruption were made against a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official working with the health department, the official, on Tuesday, was transferred
PUNE After allegations of corruption were made against a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official working with the health department, the official, on Tuesday, was transferred.

The official was handling the distribution of vaccines to all centres, private and government, in PMC limits.

Corporator Prashant Jagtap wrote a letter to PMC demanding a full investigation into the allegations.

“I have received complaints from various private hospitals that the officer would charge money to supply vaccines to private hospitals. After receiving these complaints, I had approached officials of the health department to highlight this issue” said Jagtap.

PMC has stated that these allegations will be looked into.

Vikram Kumar, commissioner of PMC, said that the officer was relieved from that post and transferred to a hospital after the allegations.

“The official is a doctor and is transferred to a hospital where his services can be utilised by the general public. He was given the responsibility of distributing vaccines surrounding which the allegations were made. That responsibility is now handed over to another official who is in administration. We are in need of doctors at our hospital as the Covid cases are on the rise,” said Kumar.

He added that there will be an investigation into the allegations.

“We are looking into the allegations. And appropriate investigation and action will be taken,” said Kumar.

