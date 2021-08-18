Corruption case: Ex-DGP Saini withdraws plea from HC

Chandigarh Former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini on Tuesday withdrew a plea from the Punjab and Haryana high court that he had filed in a corruption case.

In the plea, he had requested the court to direct Punjab police to take the court’s permission before arresting him in any other offence, if added in the FIR registered in the corruption case.

Appearing for Punjab, Sartej Singh Narula upon being asked by the court had submitted that the plea was “misconceived”. Subsequently, lawyers representing Saini decided to withdraw the plea as the court was not convinced with the contentions that it had raised.

On August 12, the bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan had granted interim bail to Saini, subject to his joining investigation within one week in this case. On August 2, the Punjab vigilance bureau had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy against the former DGP along with six others, including an executive engineer with the public works department and his father Surinderjit Singh Jaspal, who owned the Sector-20 house in Chandigarh. The agency alleged that Saini had acquired the house in a fraudulent deal with fake documents, using questionable financial transactions.