Cosmos Bank case: Pune police write to the UAE to hand over custody of Sumer Shaikh

PUNE The Pune police have written to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to hand over the custody of Sumer Shaikh (28), accused in the Cosmos Bank cyber fraud case, 2018.

Shaikh, a native of Mumbai, is one of the key accused in the case where multiple cards of Cosmos Bank were cloned and funds to the tune of ₹94 crore was withdrawn within a short period.

“We have submitted a letter rogatory to the UAE through their embassy in India to get his (Shaikh’s) custody,” said Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police, cyber-crime and economic offence wing of Pune police.

Shaikh was arrested in a case of extortion in the UAE, according to the Pune police.

With the help of card and bank data, suspected to have been stolen traded over the dark web, the accused had managed to make thousands of cash withdrawals and online transactions worth ₹94.4 crore.

While most of the fraudulent bank transactions were done from other countries, transactions worth around ₹2.5 crore were made from various parts of India.

A case of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station in August 2018.

A red corridor notice was issued against one of the prime accused in August 2020. The cash reserves of the bank had taken a hit and affected its credibility and safety.

IPS officer Jyptipriya Singh was deputy commissioner of police (DCP) cyber crime of Pune when the case was registered. Pune city has had two DCP cyber crime since then - state police officer Sambhaji Kadam and now IPS officer Bhagyashree Navatake.