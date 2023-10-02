Counter hate with love: Danish Ali in Amroha

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali appealed to the youth to counter hate with love as he received a rousing welcome in his Lok Sabha constituency Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Danish Ali addressing the gathering in his Lok Sabha constituency Amroha on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was Ali’s first visit to Amroha since the BJP’s South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri had subjected him to disparaging remarks inside the Lok Sabha in September.

Addressing public meetings across his constituency, Ali urged people to have tolerance and patience as “they are the followers of Mahatma Gandhi, Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad” and believe in non-violence and the rule of law.

Ali inaugurated a road constructed under the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) during his visit.

He told people that BJP MPs like Bidhuri are trying to build a false narrative against him.

“But they have failed miserably as the truth is the truth and these are not our values to speak filthy language in the temple of democracy,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We believe in the teachings of Gandhi whereas they are the followers of Godse. They have been trained in the shakhas of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) and the pathshala of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

During his tenure, Amroha has been discussed in Parliament for development and sending out a positive message of tolerance, he said.

In the last four years, projects worth ₹250 crore have been initiated in the constituency, he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON