Couple found dead few hours after shifting to their new house in Lucknow

Lucknow Just a few hours after shifting to their new house on Tuesday night, a couple was found dead in their room in Khargapur locality under Gomti Nagar extension police station here on Wednesday morning. The woman’s body was found lying on the bed while the man’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room, said police officials.

The police suspected that the man hanged self after strangulating his wife to death over some dispute after a housewarming party on Tuesday night.

Senior sub-inspector of Gomti Nagar extension police station, Bhutan Singh said that the deceased were identified as Sadhna Mishra, 31, and Shyam Kishore Mishra, 34, residents of Gonda. He said the couple along with their two kids, aged 6 and 8, earlier lived in a rented house in Gomti Nagar and the man along with his two brothers Ram Kishore and Brij Kishore used to run a building material business as well as a mobile store near Husadiya crossing in Gomti Nagar.

The SSI said the three brothers together purchased a house in Gangotri Vihar Phase II colony in Khargapur locality and shifted to their new house on Tuesday night. He said the initial investigation suggested that the couple confronted over some issue after the housewarming party got over during which the man might have accidentally strangulated his wife to death, and thereafter hanged self after realising his fault. He said that the couple was happily married for 14 years.

The police, however, had called forensic experts and further investigating into the matter was on. The two bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain their cause of deaths, the SSI said.