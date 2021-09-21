Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Couple found dead in Meerut home; police suspect relative
others

Couple found dead in Meerut home; police suspect relative

Police said several teams have been formed to track down the suspect. Assistant police superintendent Vivek Yadav said an investigation is underway and the suspect would be arrested soon
By S Raju
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Representational Image. (AFP)

A couple has been found dead at their home in Meerut with police saying a distant relative, who visited them on Monday night, allegedly murdered them. Police said several teams have been formed to track down the suspect. Assistant police superintendent Vivek Yadav said an investigation is underway and the suspect would be arrested soon. “The reason behind the murders is unclear,” he said.

Police said the relative, Sameer, arrived at Abad, 40, and his wife Zubeda’s home on Monday and hours later allegedly attacked the couple with a knife besides assaulting their nine-year-old daughter.

The nine-year-old told investigators that Sameer allegedly slit her father’s throat before stabbing her mother to death when she rushed to save her husband.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and named Sameer as the prime suspect.

Senior police superintendent Prabhakar Choudhary and other top police officers rushed to the murder scene and spoke to the nine-year-old.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Day on, body of man fished out of Yamunanagar canal

Haryana schools reopen for Classes 1 to 3, 45% attendance on Day 1

Gurugram land release case: CBI court asks for status of probe against Hooda, officers

Delhi police blocked highway, not us: Farmers
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP