Couple found dead in Meerut home; police suspect relative

A couple has been found dead at their home in Meerut with police saying a distant relative, who visited them on Monday night, allegedly murdered them. Police said several teams have been formed to track down the suspect. Assistant police superintendent Vivek Yadav said an investigation is underway and the suspect would be arrested soon. “The reason behind the murders is unclear,” he said.

Police said the relative, Sameer, arrived at Abad, 40, and his wife Zubeda’s home on Monday and hours later allegedly attacked the couple with a knife besides assaulting their nine-year-old daughter.

The nine-year-old told investigators that Sameer allegedly slit her father’s throat before stabbing her mother to death when she rushed to save her husband.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and named Sameer as the prime suspect.

Senior police superintendent Prabhakar Choudhary and other top police officers rushed to the murder scene and spoke to the nine-year-old.