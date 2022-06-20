Couple in U.P. sells infant son for money

A Sikh couple from Dulhapur village, under the Mohammadi Kotwali area, sold their two-month-old son to another couple because they needed the money.

Other members of the Sikh community complained to the Mohammadi Kotwali police, which acted swiftly and recovered the baby from Shahabad town in Hardoi district on Sunday night.

Mohammadi Kotwali in-charge Ambar Singh said “the baby has been recovered from the couple who had bought it and will be handed over into the custody of an eligible institution or family as per procedure.”

Singh added “On the complaint of Kulwant Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Baljinder Singh, Rajpal Singh, Amardeep Singh and Jaswant Singh, a case under section 370 (trafficking of person) of IPC and section 81 (prohibition of sale or acquisition of children for any reason) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, was lodged against six persons: the two sets of couples, an ‘Ashabahu’ and her accomplice, who facilitated the sale of the baby.”

Singh further said “While the two couples have been taken into custody, efforts are on to nab the others,” adding, “investigations were on in the case.”

Though it is yet to be investigated why the couple sold their child, police sources said the couple – both of whom remarried after the death of their previous spouses –already had five children from their first marriages, and after the birth of the baby two months back, they decided to sell the baby on June 16 for monetary gains.

DEO KANT PANDEY