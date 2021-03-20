Home / Cities / Others / Court closes defamation case against AAP MLA
others

Court closes defamation case against AAP MLA

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday closed a criminal defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti filed by a woman journalist in 2018 after she accepted his apology before the judge
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:50 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday closed a criminal defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti filed by a woman journalist in 2018 after she accepted his apology before the judge.

The complainant, Ranjana Sharma, had filed the case against Bharti for calling her names during a live television debate show on November 20, 2018.

Bharti submitted before the court that in 2018 while he was on telephonic conferencing with the complainant, “he had made certain statements and those statements and his words were not directed towards the complainant, but if his words have hurt sentiments of the complainant in any way, he offers his sincere and deepest apology to the complainant”.

After Bharti’s apology, the complainant, represented by advocate Yogesh Swaroop, agreed to compound the case.

“In view of the submissions made and statements of the parties recorded today, particularly statement of the complainant regarding compounding of the present complaint case against the accused, present complaint case stands disposed of as compounded,” Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta said in his order of Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MC truck runs over 21-year-old Ludhiana woman

TRS candidate vani devi wins one MLC seat in Telangana

Decision to delist from national scheme: Centre’s coffee plantation call leaves farmers in lurch

B’luru start-up opens up new market for veggie, fruit farmers

The court also noted that in the present case, the notice for offence punishable under section 500 of IPC was framed against the accused, which is compoundable in nature.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP