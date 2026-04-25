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Court denies anticipatory bail to doctor in Kannur dental student death case

Court denies anticipatory bail to doctor in Kannur dental student death case

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Kannur , A court on Saturday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the main accused doctor in connection with the death of a student at Kannur Dental College, while granting relief to another faculty member.

Court denies anticipatory bail to doctor in Kannur dental student death case

Kannur District and Principal Sessions Court in-charge Judge Vimal J rejected the anticipatory bail petition of prime accused Dr M K Ram, former head of the Anatomy Department at Kannur Dental College, a private management institution in Anjarakandy.

Another faculty member, Dr Sangeetha Nambiar, was granted anticipatory bail.

First-year BDS student Nithin Raj was found dead on April 10 after falling from a building on the college campus in a suspected suicide.

Though police initially registered a case of unnatural death, they later arraigned Ram and Nambiar on charges of abetment of suicide and under the SC/ST Act after Raj's family alleged that he had been harassed by faculty members on the basis of caste and complexion.

Kannur Cyber Police subsequently registered a separate case after it emerged that Raj had borrowed money through a loan app and that its operators had contacted his teacher, who then complained to college authorities.

The prosecution opposed the bail pleas of both faculty members, contending that Raj had been repeatedly harassed by Ram and threatened with disciplinary action.

It also objected to Ram's claim regarding his caste status, casting doubt on the authenticity of the documents produced before the court.

After hearing all sides and considering the gravity of the case and available evidence, the court rejected Ram's anticipatory bail plea while allowing Nambiar's petition.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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