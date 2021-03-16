Court orders ₹15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago
Amritsar A local court has ordered Amritsar deputy commissioner (DC), Gurpreet Singh Khaira, to release ₹14.85 lakh compensation to Sarabjit Singh Verka, member of Punjab Human Rights Organisation. Punjab Police had framed Verka in two ‘fake’ terror cases — one in 1992 and the another in 1998. He was acquitted in both cases in 2000 and 2007, respectively. In 2008, Verka had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for his ‘harassment’ and ‘torture in police custody’.
The court of additional civil judge, senior division (ACJSD), Amritsar, in 2013, had “decreed” to the state government to pay ₹10 lakh compensation into the plaintiff’s account in three months. The compensation, however, was not released. Later, the court had attached the cars of the Punjab director general of police (DGP) and DC Amritsar to force the authorities to pay the compensation to Verka. The compensation amount was also enhanced by 6% annual interest to ₹14.85 lakh.
On March 1, the court had ordered Amritsar district treasury officer (TO) Manjit Kaur to pay the compensation amount from the DC’s account. The court had also directed the TO to appear in person on March 15 in court, in case she fails to release the amount to the plaintiff.
On Monday, the TO recorded her statement before the court putting the onus on the deputy commissioner, and said the amount can’t be released until a treasury bill in this regard is not signed by the DC. ACJSD Baljinder Singh then directed the DC to issue the treasury bill forthwith. Verka’s counsel Lalit Joshi had appeared in the court. Deputy commissioner Khaira said he had not received any such order.
