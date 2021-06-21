Cousin, uncle shoot dead Patiala man over land dispute

Bathinda A 28-year-old Patiala resident Paramjit Singh was shot dead at his ancestral village, Maur Kalan, in Bathinda on Monday, allegedly by his cousin and uncle. Paramjit’s family claimed that they had visited the village to settle a farmland dispute within their extended clan, when the crime was committed.

The accused have been identified as Paramjit’s cousin, Ravi Inder Singh, alias Lally Brar, a proclaimed offender, and uncle Darshan Singh. Police sources said the deceased’s father Nirbhai Singh has 5 acre in his name and the ownership demarcation had led to simmering tensions.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk, “We have come to know that initially the family had settled the dispute. Later, however, six persons, led by Lally and Darshan, attacked Paramjit. He was shot dead at his ancestral house. No one else was injured.”.

The SSP added that Lally was wanted in another case, where a person was shot dead near the Bathinda Improvement Trust office in August 2020. Lally had been declared a proclaimed offender since. Police have booked six persons, including Lally and Darshan under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.