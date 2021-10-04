Covid 19 vaccinations: Uttar Pradesh crosses 11 crore mark

LUCKNOW The anti-Covid 19 vaccination count crossed the 11-crore mark in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, including over 2 crore second doses to the eligible beneficiaries.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath praised health workers and asked all eligible to take the jab. The CM tweeted, “Under able guidance of prime minister Narendra Modi and commitment of our health workers over 11 crore people in UP have been provided covid vaccine shield. You should also take the Jeet Ka Teeka and ensure defeat of covid. Jai Hind.”

By 6 pm 11,07,15,717 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine had been administered including 8,82,91,495 first doses and 2,21,59,947 second doses, in the state. “This (over 11 core) is the maximum (number of) doses administered by any state in the country,” said a state government spokesperson.

With this, at least one dose has been administered to over 60% eligible population in Uttar Pradesh that has a total 158 active Covid-19 cases under treatment. Vaccination started on January 16.

“Leading among districts in the state is Lucknow with 39,41,486 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine administered till now. Over 32% eligible population in state capital has got the second dose of the vaccine too,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Of the 75 districts in the state, 31 do not have any active Covid-19 cases and in other 21 districts the number of active cases is in single digits. Till now 7,92,66,731 covid-19 samples have been tested in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 1.36 lakh Covid-19 samples were tested and 17 new Covid-19 cases were reported. “There were no fresh cases in 67 districts,” said the spokesperson.

Amethi, Amroha, Bagpat, Balia, Balrampur, Bhadohi, Etah, Fatehpur, Gazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Khiri, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Mau, Moradabad, Mujaffarnagar, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shrawasti, Sitapur, Varanasi, and Unnao do not have any active Covid-19 case.

Till now, the state has reported 17,09,873 Covid-19 cases.