Covid care centres reactivated in all wards in Mumbai

Following the recent spike in the number of recorded Covid-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided that Tuesday onwards, one Covid care centre-1 (CCC-1) will be kept open in each ward to isolate patients with mild symptoms.

As of February 21, Mumbai had 7,276 active cases of Covid-19, of which 4,851 were asymptomatic and 2,149 were symptomatic. “Though active cases have increased in the city, almost 80% of the symptomatic patients are mildly or moderately infected who can take treatment at home only. But if anyone wants to remain isolated from family members, we would keep them in CCC-1. So, for a time being, we are keeping 24 CCC-1s open,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

BMC has 336 CCC-1 facilities which have a total bed capacity of 46,712. On February 21, 400 of these were occupied by mildly symptomatic patients.

“I am getting quite a few patients but as most of them are mildly symptomatic, I am suggesting they get treatment at home,” said epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto.

According to BMC, of the 11,205 beds in hospitals dedicated to Covid treatment, only 3,329 beds were occupied on February 21. “We have been instructed to test all symptomatic patients coming to our OPD [outpatient department] or emergency ward. But so far, we haven’t seen any sudden severity of cases,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician, Bombay Hospital.

City doctors said no one should delay treatment as that could aggravate the infection. “Patients should be vigilant and report symptoms such as cough, chest congestion, cold and breathlessness on an immediate basis. This will help the expert to determine the underlying cause and suggest appropriate treatment. Ignoring symptoms can land patients in trouble. Also, do not self-medicate. Only take medication prescribed by the doctor,” said Dr Rajratan Sadawarte, chest physician at Kohinoor Hospital.

“There are no shortages of essential medicines like Remdesivir and oxygen in the state. As we have already dealt with the peak of the pandemic, we have learnt tactics which will be useful now,” said DR Gahane, joint commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Maharashtra.