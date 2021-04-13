Covid casts it shadow on Navratri, Baisakhi celebrations in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The second wave of Covid has cast its shadow on Navratri and Baisakhi celebrations. The annual fairs (melas) in front of Maa Durga Temple in Khajua area, Maa Chandrika Devi temple in Bakshi Ka Talab and Maa Kali Temple in Chowk have been cancelled by the managements of these temples in compliance with Covid protocols.

Only five devotees at a time will be allowed in the temples, and that too with face masks and after sanitising their hands. ‘Jagrans’ cannot be organized without permission of district administration and police, said officials.

Commissioner of police DK Thakur said it would be ensured that only permitted number of people are allowed to enter religious places.

Gurudwaras will also follow the norm of allowing entry to only five devotees at a time. Devotees will be encouraged to carry the ‘langar’ to their home.

“We know that the second wave of corona is on and we cannot compromise on safety. It’s good that restrictions are in place and only five people would be allowed entry into temples at a time. But we are not complaining because all the restrictions are for our safety,” said Jyotsana Tewari of Patel Nagar (Alambagh).

While some big yajnas and bhajan programmes scheduled at Mauni Baba temple and Kali Temple have been downsized, a number of jagrans stand cancelled.

Shakti Awasthi of Chowk Kali Temple said, “These are special circumstances and we will coordinate with authorities to restrict entry of devotees into the temple. We will also not take any Prasad or give any sort of charanamrit. No one would be allowed to ring the bells.”

An office-bearer of Kali Bari temple at Ghasiyari Mandi said, “The next few days are most important in the fight against Covid. By restricting entry into temples we have to contribute in the fight against the virus. However, all the rituals of pooja would be performed inside the temple.”

The temples have arranged for online darshan of pooja and other rituals.

The festival of Baisakhi would be celebrated on Tuesday by following Covid protocols, said Rajendra Singh Bagga, president of Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.

“Devotees in batches of five would be allowed to enter the gurudwara. We will encourage devotees to carry ‘langar’ home so that social distancing is followed in the hall,” he said.

Similarly, Muslim clerics also stated that Covid protocols will be followed strictly during the holy month of Ramzan, starting Wednesday.

“Muslim brethren should strictly follow Covid-19 protocols during the holy month. They should avoid lavish iftars. Instead, the focus should be on distribution of food among the poor,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam, Eidgah and senior member of All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Besides, Sunni clerics issued a detailed advisory, defining the dos and don’ts during Ramzan. It stated that Muslims should avoid lavish iftars.

“People should avoid iftar at public places, instead they should organize it at their respective places. This will prevent crowding at eating joints. The faithful should maintain social distancing while offering namaz,” he said.

Asked how many people will be allowed to offer namaz at a time, he said as there is no instruction from the government about the total strength of namazis to be allowed in mosques, there is no such restriction on people. However, it will be ensured that social distancing is followed while offering namaz, Farangi Mahali.

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said: “It is our moral responsibility to get ourselves and our family members vaccinated. Hence people are requested to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.” He appealed to people to follow Covid protocols, night curfew and organize iftar at home.”