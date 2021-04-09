Covid claims 4 more lives in Ludhiana, toll reaches 1, 190

Four patients died while 425 others tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, health department officials said on Thursday. MLA (Ludhiana North) Rakesh Pandey, his son Dushyant Pandey and wife were among those who tested positive.

Apart from this, a cop and two teachers of BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar, were also found infected.

The fresh cases have taken the cumulative count in the district to 37, 614, out of which 1, 190 patients have succumbed while 33, 277 have recovered so far. The district currently has 3, 147 active cases.

MLA Rakesh Pandey is admitted at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for treatment. As per information, he was admitted in the emergency ward on Wednesday.

The four patients who died in the last 24 hours include an 80-year-old male from Kot Mangal Singh area, a 77-year-old male from BRS Nagar, a 52-year-old female from Barwala village and a 79-year-old female from Vishal Nagar.

Civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar said, “Residents need to take all Covid-appropriate precautions and avoid gatherings. People should support the administration and step forward for vaccination. On Thursday, 3, 561 samples were sent for testing.”

10, 807 residents inoculated on Thursday

As many as 10, 807 people got the Covid-19 vaccine administered on Thursday. These include 5, 968 people between the age of 45 and 60, and 3, 933 people above 60 years who got their first dose. Nine health care workers got the first dose of the vaccine and 109 got the second dose. Similarly, 37 frontline workers got the first dose and 264 got their second dose on Thursday. As many as 132 people aged between 45 to 60 and 355 senior citizens (above 60 years) got the second dose of the vaccine. In all, 2, 83, 410 eligible residents have been vaccinated in the city so far.

Two-member central team takes stock of situation

Deputed by the Union Health Ministry to support the district administration in managing the fresh surge of Covid infections, a two-member central team conducted a meeting with the district administration on Thursday and took stock of the situation.

Later, the team consisting of deputy director, National Centre for Disease Control, Dr Anubhav Srivastava and Dr Kavita Chaudhary from Dr RML Hospital inspected the vaccination drives at the Civil Hospital and United Cycle Parts and Manufacturers Association (UCPMA). They also inspected a micro-containment zone in Model Gram area to assess the arrangements for restricting residents’ movement. The team also discussed various issues regarding the Covid cases and inoculation drive with deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, additional deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar, civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar and others.