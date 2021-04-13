Home / Cities / Others / Covid cloud - Navratri begins on low-key note in Ayodhya
Covid cloud - Navratri begins on low-key note in Ayodhya

The Chaitra Navratri began in Ayodhya on a low–key note on Tuesday as devotees restrained themselves from visiting temples amid surge in Covid-19 cases
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 11:52 PM IST
The Chaitra Navratri began in Ayodhya on a low–key note on Tuesday as devotees restrained themselves from visiting temples amid surge in Covid-19 cases.

The famous Badi Devkali temple in Ayodhya, the clan deity of Lord Ram, witnessed moderate turnout of devotees as did the Chhoti Devkali temple. At Pateshwari Mandir too, devotees’ turnout was low. Most of the temples also avoided distribution of prasad.

“Devotees were not allowed to crowd inside the temple premises. Only five devotees at a time were allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple,” said Sunil Pathak, head priest of Badi Devkali temple.

Unlike in the past, no devotees visited Ayodhya from adjoining districts on the day due to the pandemic. Last year in Navratri (March 25 to April 2), the temple was closed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight Covid and devotees could not worship the deity.

The Ayodhya administration also tried to impose guidelines issued by the state government for devotees visiting temples. District magistrate Anuj Jha and senior superintendent of police Shailesh Pandey visited various temples to make sure government’s guidelines were being followed.

Moreover, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has already cancelled the 84-Kosi Parikrama which was scheduled to start from April 27. A large number of saints and devotees from all over the country take part in this annual event. The parikrama is taken out by the VHP every year under the banner of Hanuman Mandal, Ayodhya, after Chaitra Navratri.

The mela scheduled on April 21, when the Navratri ends, is a major event in Ayodhya in which several lakhs of people from adjoining areas participate. However, this time the Ayodhya administration is yet to issue any official order in this regard.

