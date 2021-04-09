Covid curbs back in Bihar schools shut till April 18

PATNA

Amid surge in Covid cases in Bihar, the state’s crisis management group (CMG) has decided to impose partial restrictions on trade and business activities and has extended the closure of schools till April 18.

“All schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed for further one week till April 18, but examinations will be held as per schedule and as per Covid-19 guidelines,” said Pratyaya Amrit, principal secretary, disaster management department and health department.

Earlier the government had closed all schools, colleges and coaching institutes from April 5 till April 11, leading to protest in some districts by students.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar said, “It is not a lockdown but partial restrictions have been imposed following the sudden increase in Covid-19 cases. We will review the situation in 4-5 days. The government hasn’t thought in terms of night curfew as of now.”

Bihar reported 2,174 Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 9,557. On April 8, the state had reported 1,911 positive cases.

Amrit said the government has also decided to impose certain restrictions on shops and business establishments. “Till April 30, all shops and business establishments will remain open till 7 pm and they will have to follow all Covid-19 protocols. Masks and sanitizers will be mandatory. However, this restriction will not apply to restaurants, dhabhas and shops serving food, which can remain open beyond 7 pm,” he said.

The government, has, however, put a cap on the number of persons in the restaurants and this will be not more than 25% of their seating capacity. The home delivery and take away food will function normally.

The government has decided to close all religious places in the state till April 30 while cinema halls have been allowed to operate with 50% of their capacity.

Government and private offices can function with only 33% employees on a given day. However, industrial units have been put out of the purview of these restrictions.

With marriage season scheduled to start for April 14, the government has capped the number of guests to 200. Same applies to shraddh (last rites). For cremation, 50 people would be allowed.

The government, however, has put restrictions on holding a function at public places.