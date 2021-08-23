Covid curbs to stay for another week in J&K, Block Diwas events to resume

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow the resumption of ‘Block Diwas’ — a day when government officials hear grievances of the public — in all districts even as the Covid-19 containment measures will continue for another week in the UT.

The administration is also contemplating staggered re-opening of educational institutions where the staff and students are fully vaccinated. The Covid-19 situation was reviewed in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday.

In an order on Sunday, Mehta said there was a need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures in all the districts in view of the “uneven trend in daily infections”. “The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering shall be 25,” said Mehta who is also the chairman of the state executive committee (SEC).

The order said Block Diwas shall resume in all the districts subject to the ceiling of 25 people only with due compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour. “Necessary modifications in the conduct of the event may accordingly be made by the district magistrates concerned,” the order said.

“The night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all the districts from 8pm to 7am,” it said. Jammu and Kashmir administration on July 25 had lifted the weekend curfew from all the districts.

The order reiterated that while all the schools, colleges and coaching centres will continue to remain closed for on-site and in-person teaching, the educational institutions are permitted to seek attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

“The government shall consider phased re-opening of institutions where 100% vaccination of staff and students has been achieved,” the order said.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to focus on the positivity rate in their respective medical blocks and intensify management and restriction of activities.

“There shall be renewed focus on panchayat-level mapping of cases and effective micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever unusual spike of cases is noticed,” it said.

The officials have been asked to also focus on second dose vaccination. “Intensive vaccination drives shall be taken up in all districts to ensure timely second dose, besides covering vulnerable groups for first dose,” the order stated.