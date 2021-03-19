Home / Cities / Others / Covid death in Araria alarms authorities
others

Covid death in Araria alarms authorities

ARARIA The death of a 70-year-old woman in Araria on Thursday due to Covid-19 has alarmed health officials in the region, who said arrival of migrant workers from Mumbai, Punjab and Delhi for Holi celebrations at home only added to their concerns
By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:16 PM IST
HT Image

ARARIA

The death of a 70-year-old woman in Araria on Thursday due to Covid-19 has alarmed health officials in the region, who said arrival of migrant workers from Mumbai, Punjab and Delhi for Holi celebrations at home only added to their concerns.

Exactly a year ago, 65-year-old an Islamic preacher, Md Khairani Bin Lookman, had died in a mosque in Araria due to Covid-19.

“The woman who died at Sikti block had tested positive for Covid-19,” Araria’s civil surgeon M P Gupta said. “We have disposed of the body after autopsy following due protocol.”

He said three containment zones had been set up made in the village where the woman died and people tested. “We have not yet received the report,” the CS said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP