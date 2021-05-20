Covid deaths remain cause of concern in Agra

Agra Even as the number of new Covid positive cases shows a downward trend, the surge in fatalities continues to be a cause of concern. In all, 19 deaths have taken place in Agra district within 48 hours, 9 on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday.

May began with a record 11 Covid deaths within 24 hours but then the number fell gradually. However, nine deaths on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday caused alarm bells to ring once more.

Chief medical officer Dr RC Pandey admitted that rise in the number of deaths was an issue to focus on. According to him, those succumbing to Covid-19 were mostly on ventilator support and in bad health condition.

With these recent deaths, the toll of fatalities in Agra district has risen to 335. Out of these, 76 people died in May.

The death toll has eclipsed other positive developments, such as Agra recording only 65 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

“In all, 7030 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and only 65 tested positive for Covid-19. Beside this, 193 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours,” said district magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh.

“In all, 25182 have tested positive in Agra and 23678 have been cured, enhancing the recovery rate to 94.03 % in Agra district,” he said.

“As many as 842606 samples have been tested and sample positivity rate has gone below to 2.99 percent while fatality rate has risen to 1.37 % in Agra district,” he said.

“Now 1159 active cases remain in Agra and they are under treatment in hospitals or in home isolation,” the DM said.

There has been steady fall in the number of active cases in Agra. The number of active cases was 1939 on May 10 and it has now come down to 1159, as per sources.