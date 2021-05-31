Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Covid has DQ parked in Mumbai yard for 92nd birthday
others

Covid has DQ parked in Mumbai yard for 92nd birthday

PUNE The Deccan Queen express train completes 92 years of its existence on Tuesday, June 1
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 08:31 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Deccan Queen express train completes 92 years of its existence on Tuesday, June 1. The DQ as it is colloquially referred to is not operational currently due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently the DQ “rack”, official parlance for the train, is standing at the Mazgaon railway yard in Mumbai.

DQ has been a major means of commuting between Pune and Mumbai for the last 92 years. Due to poor occupancy this year, operations have been temporarily halted by the Central Railway division.

“Every year we celebrate the DC yearly anniversary and I have been celebrating it for the last 67 years, even when I was 5-years-old. Due to Covid we are not able to celebrate its anniversary, but on June 1 a small cake-cutting ceremony will be done held at the Pune railway station for regular passengers of the DQ,” said Harsha Shah, president, Railway Pravasi Group.

The DQ dining car has a capacity for 32 passengers and the train houses modern pantry and kitchen facilities, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus.

Down the decades have been continuous changes to facilities and the increasing of coaches given the increasing demand from passengers. Currently, this train has a total seating capacity of 1,417.

Another daily passenger on the DQ, Harish Jagtap said, “There are lots of memories connected to DQ as it is our daily mode of transport. We have a family in the train while travelling and now it feels like a tragedy that we cannot go to work in Mumbai by our beloved DQ.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Suresh Jain was appointed as station director, Pune railway station.

Train facts

Deccan Queen first ran from Pune to Mumbai on June 1, 1931

Initially, it was a weekend train, but later, due to demand it was converted to a daily service

From day one, it has been running on electricity, with diesel engines as the back-up

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP