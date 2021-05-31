Covid has DQ parked in Mumbai yard for 92nd birthday

PUNE The Deccan Queen express train completes 92 years of its existence on Tuesday, June 1. The DQ as it is colloquially referred to is not operational currently due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently the DQ “rack”, official parlance for the train, is standing at the Mazgaon railway yard in Mumbai.

DQ has been a major means of commuting between Pune and Mumbai for the last 92 years. Due to poor occupancy this year, operations have been temporarily halted by the Central Railway division.

“Every year we celebrate the DC yearly anniversary and I have been celebrating it for the last 67 years, even when I was 5-years-old. Due to Covid we are not able to celebrate its anniversary, but on June 1 a small cake-cutting ceremony will be done held at the Pune railway station for regular passengers of the DQ,” said Harsha Shah, president, Railway Pravasi Group.

The DQ dining car has a capacity for 32 passengers and the train houses modern pantry and kitchen facilities, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus.

Down the decades have been continuous changes to facilities and the increasing of coaches given the increasing demand from passengers. Currently, this train has a total seating capacity of 1,417.

Another daily passenger on the DQ, Harish Jagtap said, “There are lots of memories connected to DQ as it is our daily mode of transport. We have a family in the train while travelling and now it feels like a tragedy that we cannot go to work in Mumbai by our beloved DQ.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Suresh Jain was appointed as station director, Pune railway station.

Train facts

Deccan Queen first ran from Pune to Mumbai on June 1, 1931

Initially, it was a weekend train, but later, due to demand it was converted to a daily service

From day one, it has been running on electricity, with diesel engines as the back-up