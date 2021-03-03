Covid infections saw 75% jump in February

With 997 Covid cases in January and 1, 319 in February, Ludhiana saw a 75% jump in infections within a month, data released by the district health department shows.

The Covid mortality rate, however, saw a dip with 36 fatalities in January and 29 in February. Of the total fatalities in January, as many as 26 were males and eight were females, while in February, 23 were males and six were females.

The data also showed that of the total deaths in January, as many as 25 were from urban cities, three were from urban blocks, and eight were from rural areas.

Similarly, out of the 29 deaths reported in February, 18 were from urban cities, two from urban block and nine from rural areas.

The data further showed that the virus cases were more severe in those above the age of 60. “In January, 24 people who lost their lives were above the age of 60 while in February, 21 persons (38%) who died were above the age of 60,” said civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar.

On the other hand, six persons less than the age of 50 died in January, while one death in this age group was reported in February. As many as 13 patients in the age bracket of 50 and 60 years died in two months.

Of the total 65 fatalities in both months, 56 had at least one co-morbid condition, including hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease. Only three patients died due to some other ailment.

The report was compiled to find out the vulnerable group of patients and the measures that need to be taken to prevent more infections

The civil surgeon said, “Early treatment is early cure. In majority of the fatalities, it was noticed that patients were rushed to the hospital in a serious condition and on being tested, they were found to be suffering from Covid-19.”