Covid norms followed at Karol Bagh; not quite at Ghaffar

New Delhi: Watchful civil defence volunteers and an alert market association ensured that Covid norms were largely followed at the Karol Bagh market in central Delhi, in stark contrast from other popular markets such as Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk where HT, during a spot check, found very few people wearing a mask and almost no social distancing being observed.

During a visit to Karol Bagh on Wednesday, HT saw civil defence volunteers issuing challans to those who were not wearing a mask and most shopkeepers ensuring that their premises were not crowded.

A camp of civil defence volunteers has been set up at the main entry point to the market, near Karol Bagh Metro station, where people can also register for vaccination. Civil defence volunteers were seen cracking down on violators on Ajmal Khan road in the market.

“We have issued challans to at least six to seven persons who were not wearing a mask. There are people who do not wear masks properly but we cannot fine everyone, so we educate them about the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” one of the civil defence volunteers deployed in the market said on the condition of anonymity.

Barring a few shops, crowding was not observed at most of the establishments. Strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour was being observed at most shops.

The market association has issued specific instructions to the traders regarding adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Ram Lal, general secretary, Karol Bagh Traders Federation, said continuous efforts are being made to ensure that people follow Covid-19 protocols.

“We have issued instructions to all shopkeepers in the market to not entertain any shopper without a mask and also ask them to sanitise their hands while entering their establishments. We also make public announcements regarding maintaining social distancing in the market. We are working closely with police and the district administration to maintain discipline in the market,” Lal said.

Ajay Bajaj, advisor of the federation, said they hold regular meetings with the authorities for proper implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in the market. He, however, said the footfall has gone down due to the pandemic.

However, at Ghaffar Market, a popular hub for electronic items, there was chaos. HT spotted several shoppers either without a mask or many wearing them improperly.

There was hardly any social distancing with street vendors occupying road space and shoppers jostling for space.

“Fear of coronavirus seems to have ended among the public and hence many visitors come to market just to hang out. People should understand the gravity of the situation and follow Covid-19 protocols. I have come to market today after 3-4 months as it was necessary,” Juhi Katariya, a shopper (32), said.

District administration officials said that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure that the area does not turn into a “superspreader”.

“Our teams are constantly monitoring the situation and issuing fines against violators. Every day, at least 100 challans are being issued by the district administration teams,” Akriti Sagar, district magistrate (central), said. 100 CHALLANS IN THE DISTRICT OR THE MARKET?