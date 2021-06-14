Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Covid samples from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg under investigation for Delta-plus mutation
others

Covid samples from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg under investigation for Delta-plus mutation

PUNE The Council Of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), is studying Covid samples from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, to investigate if there are any traces of the Delta-plus variant
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 11:54 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Council Of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), is studying Covid samples from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, to investigate if there are any traces of the Delta-plus variant.

The results will be out by Tuesday, a senior health official said.

The new mutation is an addition to the already existing Delta variant (B.1.617.2), which was first discovered in India.

However, officials also said that whether the new variant is different from the existing one in terms of symptoms is yet to be investigated.

On Monday, during an online meeting, state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate, said, “We have got reports of possible Delta-plus variants in samples from Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. However, it is yet to be investigated and studied further.”

Earlier reports had confirmed six cases that tested positive for the Delta=plus variant. Awate also said Delta-plus (B.1.617.2.1) is an addition to the Delta variant (B.1.617.2).

While it is still under investigation as to whether the mutation is more infectious or different from the existing variant, the official also said that CSIR and BJ Medical College are working on the cases.

Over the phone to Hindustan Times, Dr Awate further added that an MoU has been signed between the state and CSIR to investigate the same.

He said, “It is part of the same variant and it is an addition to the Delta variant. The final report will come on Tuesday. The samples have been sent to the CSIR lab. As of now we have sent samples from three districts, of which two are Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. It is too premature to talk about it as it is under investigation.”

As of now Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri are reporting a higher positivity rate and an increasing weekly growth rate of 13.06 and 9.03%, respectively, from June 7-13. These districts also account for the top two districts with the highest percentage of active Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP