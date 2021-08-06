Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid screening to be intensified atLucknow hospitals

LUCKNOW
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 07:54 PM IST
A woman gives swab sample for COVID-19 test at RML hospital in Lucknow, (PTI file photo)

LUCKNOW Additional teams will be deployed at OPDs of hospitals in Lucknow from Monday to intensify sample collection for Covid tests. The teams will be present at Balrampur, Civil, Lok Bandhu, Rani Laxmi Bai, Jhalkaribai (women) Dufferin (women) hospitals between 8am and 2pm.

Rapid response teams equipped with RT-PCR and antigen test kits will screen people for SARI (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and all such patients will be tested. Those who undergo antigen test will get their report immediately and those screened via RT-PCR method will get the report within 24 hours, said officials.

“As people with health problems come to the OPDs, there is more focus on hospital OPDs to screen suspected Covid cases,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

The health department is already screening passengers for Covid at the airport, railway station, bus station and also toll gates on highway.

“OPD is one place where suspected Covid patients can be identified immediately, as those ill come to see a doctor. It is also easy to get details of people they have met (contact tracing) in the past few days,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

