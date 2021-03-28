IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Covid surge: Chhatbir zoo to remain closed on Sundays
(HT File Photo)
(HT File Photo)
others

Covid surge: Chhatbir zoo to remain closed on Sundays

Need felt as Sunday sees the maximum footfall through the week before the zoo is closed for the week on every Monday
READ FULL STORY
By Shailee Dogra, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:34 AM IST

In the wake of surging Covid-19 cases, the district administration has ordered closure of Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, on Sundays.

“The zoo receives high footfall on Sundays, making it difficult for the zoo staff to ensure that the public observes Covid-related protocols. Therefore, keeping in view the health of visitors, employees and animals, the zoo will be closed on Sundays,” said M Sudhagar, zoo field director.

Besides, the zoo will also remain closed on Mondays, as is already the practice.

Last year, after the pandemic broke out, the zoo was closed on March 16 and reopened only in December, causing losses to mount to nearly 4 crore. Even after the zoo was reopened, the number of daily visitors was capped at 2,700. Also, to ensure social distancing, zoo authorities had started online booking and staggered entry through shifts, but the high footfall defeated these efforts. The zoo is spread over 505 acres and is home to around 1,500 animals and birds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP