Covid test mandatory for inbound tourists, says Lucknow admn

LUCKNOW As part of ‘test, track and treat’ policy to combat the virus, the district administration ordered mandatory Covid tests for inbound tourists, especially those coming from abroad or from states affected by the Delta Plus variant including Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

“We have constituted teams to keep a check on inbound tourists and those coming from affected states,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

Special teams comprising officials of the health department had been deployed at the airport, railway and bus stations to keep a check on tourists and to get the Covid tests done. Teams had also been deployed at toll plazas to keep a check on passengers heading towards the state capital by road, he said.

The administration was also going to start target sampling at all crowd-prone places like passenger transit points including institutes, banks and government offices etc. This was part of the exercise in wake of the anticipated third wave of Covid, said officials.

The DM directed officials to carry out a study on the reasons that led to infection in hot spot areas identified in the first and second waves of the pandemic.