Covid-19: 2,300 people across Thane district to get vaccinated today

Around 2,300 people will be vaccinated on Saturday across Thane district. The immunisation process will start at around 11am at the Thane civil hospital. There are 23 vaccination centres across the district. Every centre will vaccinate 100 healthcare workers. A message with timing and name of the centre has been sent to every individual in the vaccination list. They are required to arrive at the scheduled time to avoid overcrowding at the centres.

“We have all the provisions including power backup and enough temperature-controlled ice lined refrigerators to store the vaccine. We have made all preparations for a smooth vaccination drive and hope for cooperation from locals to not crowd the vaccination centres and help in making it a success,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Collector, Thane District.

Every individual will take around six minutes for the vaccination process and half-an-hour in the observation room. After vaccination is completed, the beneficiary will receive a QR code that shows the completion of the process. There will be five rooms in each vaccination centre. The first room will be for registration where the beneficiary has to show the message received to get vaccinated. In the second room, the oxygen levels and temperature will be checked for every beneficiary.

In the third room, there will be two officials who will verify the identity documents of the beneficiary with that available on the COVIN App. In the fourth room, the beneficiary will be informed about the vaccine and administered the vaccine and then they have to wait in the final observation room for half-an-hour to check if any side effects were felt.

“Within Thane rural, there are five vaccination centres. This includes the Thane Civil Hospital, Chaya Hospital, Ambernath, Dubey Hospital, Badlapur; Sub-district Hospital, Shahapur and Central Hospital Ulhasnagar-3. The first vaccination for the district will begin at the Civil Hospital, and others will follow suit,” said Kailash Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane district.

TMC will vaccinate sanitation workers

The TMC’s vaccination drive includes healthcare workers and sanitation workers associated with health centres. There are four vaccination centres within Thane city including Rosa Gardenia in Ghodbunder Road, Kores, Kalwa and Kausa health centres. Around 400 beneficiaries will get vaccinated on Saturday within the city limits.

“Our sanitation workers are also an essential part of a healthcare facility. We have some of the sanitation staff as well in the list of beneficiaries. We have made provisions for 20 vaccination centres across the city. Currently, only four will be functioning. To ensure there are no discrepancies, Mayor Naresh Mhaske and TMC chief Vipin Sharma will also be visiting the vaccination centres individually,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.