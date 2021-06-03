Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Covid-19: BHU conducting sero survey in Varanasi, other east UP districts
Covid-19: BHU conducting sero survey in Varanasi, other east UP districts

The 74-member team headed by professor Gyaneshwar Chaube of BHU’s zoology department started sero survey around a fortnight ago
By Sudhir Kumar
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

A team of researchers and scientists of Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU’s) zoology department, along with Biosense Technologies, India, is holding a sero survey in 10 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP) to find out how many people have developed antibodies against Covid-19 infection.

The 74-member team headed by professor Gyaneshwar Chaube of zoology department started sero survey around a fortnight ago. The survey will also cover Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi and Mirzapur, with special focus on Varanasi,he said.

So 1,000 samples will be collected in Varanasi against 500 in each of the other districts.

Professor Chaube said the survey will be completed by mid-August. “After that, a detailed report will be prepared and sent to Prime Minister’s Office and the Union ministry of health and family welfare,” he said.

The report will also be shared with an international science journal, he added.

Prof Chaube said the team is also collecting data and doing surveillance to get an idea of a possible third wave. The team had conducted a similar sero survey during the first wave as well.

To be sure, Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch its sero survey in the state from tomorrow, June 4.

