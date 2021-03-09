Covid-19 cases increase steadily in Haryana

For the fourth consecutive week, Haryana recorded a steady increase of 682 more coronavirus infections between March 1 and 7 as compared to the week before.

Health officials said the state recorded 1,736 new infections last week as against 1,054 new infections the week before from February 22-28. The continued increase in viral infections after a prolonged spell of decline however has not led to an increase in the sample positivity rate. The cumulative positivity rate which was 4.8% last week further reduced to 4.7%. Officials said the recovery rate was 98.6% and the mortality rate was 1.1%.

Inoculation touches 4-lakh mark

The vaccination coverage touched the 4-lakh mark (including the second dose to health care workers) on Monday. Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said the health department tested about 1.27 lakh persons last week. It was about 1.15 lakh persons the week before. And 99% of the sampling was done using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) kits, the gold standard test for detecting Covid-19,’’ he said.

The ACS, health said total vaccination coverage of health care workers and frontline workers was 326250 and this included the second dose administered to health care workers. “We inoculated 22535 elderly from the 60 plus category on Monday alone. Our total vaccine coverage of those in 60 plus bracket and those in the 45-59 age-group with comorbidities is about 72,000,’’ he said.

An all-time low – 534 infections — were reported from Feb 1-7 and state had reported an all-time high of 17,616 cases from September 14-20.

Panchkula exits critical category

Data showed that Panchkula last week made an exit from the critical category after its positivity rate fell down to 5.9%. Now, only three districts - Faridabad (8.5%), Gurugram (7%), Rewari (6.8%) have a critical positivity rate of more than 6%. Health officials said there are 16 districts in the state which have a positivity rate in the range of 2.5% to 5.5%, thereby meaning it is lower than the critical positivity rate of more than 6% but higher than the desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.

Three districts — Nuh, Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar — have a desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.

Number of infections per week

December 21-27: 3,263

December 28-January 3: 2,161

January 4-10: 1,887

January 11-17: 1,354

January 18-24: 894

January 25-31: 694

February 1-7: 534

February 8-14: 615

February 15-21: 684

February 22-28: 1,054

March 1-7: 1,736