‘Covid-19 curbs will be made stricter, no lockdown’: CM Gehlot

Expressing concern over a surge in Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that restrictions imposed by the state government would be made stricter if the situation worsens, but he ruled out the possibility of another lockdown.

“People have become careless about coronavirus. If necessary, we will make the restrictions stricter. People do not want a lockdown. Lockdown is very dangerous. Everybody’s employment stops. We have to be strict without imposing a lockdown,” Gehlot said, unveiling works worth ₹55 crore related to six medical colleges.

“We have to take the second wave of coronavirus seriously. On March 18 last year, there were 14 Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan. On 18 March this year, 370 cases have been reported.”

He said the government’s Covid-19 management was excellent, due to which the recovery rate was the highest and the mortality rate was the lowest in the state. “We do not want the virus to spread in Rajasthan again. The condition is very bad in many states, so we have to be alert.”

Gehlot said that registration for universal health coverage will start on April 1. Rajasthan will ensure free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh.

“The scheme will come into effect from May 1. The central government will give ₹350 crore for this scheme and the Rajasthan government will spend ₹3,000 crore. Everyone will get the benefit of this scheme. Even rich people can also avail of health insurance by depositing ₹850 per month,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state inoculated over five million people against Covid-19 till Thursday, even as positive cases continue to rise sharply. In the past 13 days, 19 deaths have been reported from across the state, according to the state health department.