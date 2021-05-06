Covid-19 guidelines: Defiant Patiala traders resolve to open shop today

Defying state government restrictions on closure of non-essential shops due to the Covid-19 pandemic till May 15, traders across Patiala district have decided to open their shops in all commercial areas from Thursday onwards. On Wednesday, traders protested in Patiala city and said that shopkeepers dealing with non-essential items were facing heavy losses. There are over 21,000 such shops in the district.

Rakesh Gupta, president, Patiala District Beopar Mandal, said, “Liquor vends and meat shops are allowed to open; then what is wrong with those dealing with garments, shoes and general store items? The authorities should conduct a field survey. They will find that since the implementation of these orders, traffic volume in main markets has increased, not decreased. There has also been spurt in covid cases.”

“Instead of allowing selective opening of shops, the government should impose complete lockdown, so that it should be fair for all traders,” Gupta added.

On Wednesday, the matter pertaining to resentment among shopkeepers over selective closure of shops also figured in the state cabinet meeting, in which CM Capt Amarinder Singh asked district administrations to work out the phased shop reopening plan.

In the meeting, the CM added that closure of non-essential had been done to prevent crowding, but phased opening could be worked out by district administrations. Abhishek Garg, president, Patiala’s Sher-e-Punjab Market Association, said the lockdown has started taking toll on their businesses as well as patience. “Last year, garments lying in my stores were damaged due to a bug attack. Termites have eaten up furniture at our outlets. Fungus damaged leather goods. This will be repeated this year,” he said.