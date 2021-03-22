Home / Cities / Others / Covid-19 norms flouted at AAP rally in Moga
others

Covid-19 norms flouted at AAP rally in Moga

The press gallery and other areas reserved for special dignitaries were also taken over by AAP supporters. Heavy police force was deployed, but they did not intervene or take action against violators.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party supremo and New Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. The majority of the dignitaries on stage were without a mask. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Bagha Purana Though the district is among the 11 worst-hit districts of Punjab hit by covid-19, none of mandated rules were followed at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) ‘Kisan Maha Sammelan’ on Sunday. The entire gathering was without masks, even as the AAP claimed to have installed three stalls to distribute these and physical distancing was non-existent. The AAP leadership on the stage also failed to make a single appeal to the crowd to follow covid-19 regulations. Even the majority of those on stage were without masks.

The press gallery and other areas reserved for special dignitaries were also taken over by AAP supporters. Heavy police force was deployed, but they did not intervene or take action against violators.

Gagandeep Singh, 29, a party worker from Bagha Purana, said, “We had printed around 1 lakh masks with party logos. Our workers were deployed at every entry point of the venue, where we are distributing masks to people to follow Covid-19 related safety guidelines.”

Pushpinder Singh, 20, of Sangrur, said, “No one is asking us to wear masks. Therefore, nobody is following any safety norm.” The district health department had deployed a van and three teams at the venue to conduct RT- PCR and rapid antigen test. No one came forward for the test. Dr Manish Arora, district epidemiologist, said, “Three teams were there at the venue but nobody got tested.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid killed more people than road mishaps in Mohali in 2020

Corruption in Mumbai Police highlighted earlier too, says Fadnavis

Ludhiana’s Covid toll climbs to 1,083 with 8 more deaths

Kejri sounds poll bugle at Moga kisan mahapanchayat, says take revenge on Congress for failing to keep promises

Moga civil surgeon Amarpreet Kaur said, “We have sent our teams to conduct tests of the party’s supporters. It was the responsibility of the organisers to ensure the implementation of norms. We cannot force people to get tested, as they may target our staffers.”

Jagatpreet Singh, SP (investigation), said, “We invested a lot of effort and appealed to people to wear masks and follow social distancing. They, however, did not follow norms.” Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP