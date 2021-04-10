{Covid-19 pandemic} Medical varsities advised to hold MBBS exams on schedule

Amid the raging covid-19 pandemic, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised medical universities across the country to conduct their MBBS final examinations as per their scheduled timelines. The commission had received representations from some medical universities, expressing difficulty in getting external examiners from outside their respective states for conduct of exams due to covid-19 restrictions on travel etc.

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC issued the notice which has also been forwarded to Punjab.

“The UGMEB, after considering representations seeking guidance for the conduct of final examinations for MBBS course in view of ongoing covid-19 pandemic, advises that all final MBBS examinations be conducted by universities concerned as per their scheduled timeline. It is also advised that the universities try to adhere to the existing norms,” Dr Aruna V Vanikar, president, UGMEB, says in the advisory.

“Considering the risk stratification of areas, where the medical colleges and institutions are located, if the external examiners are not available from outside the state due to the pandemic, at least one examiner must be called from outside the state to conduct the exams online. The other external examiners may be invited from the same health university, who is to remain present physically. The internal examiners must conduct exams physically in the same premises. If there is shortage of clinical material, the same may be replaced by simulating material or case scenarios including the provision of supporting material like x-rays, CT scan, ECG, lab reports, etc,” the advisory adds.