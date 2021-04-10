Home / Cities / Others / {Covid-19 pandemic} Medical varsities advised to hold MBBS exams on schedule
others

{Covid-19 pandemic} Medical varsities advised to hold MBBS exams on schedule

The National Medical Commission had received representations from some medical universities, expressing difficulty in getting external examiners from outside their respective states for conduct of exams due to covid-19 restrictions on travel etc
By Parteek Singh Mahal
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 01:06 AM IST
The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC issued the notice which has also been forwarded to Punjab. (HT file)

Amid the raging covid-19 pandemic, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised medical universities across the country to conduct their MBBS final examinations as per their scheduled timelines. The commission had received representations from some medical universities, expressing difficulty in getting external examiners from outside their respective states for conduct of exams due to covid-19 restrictions on travel etc.

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC issued the notice which has also been forwarded to Punjab.

“The UGMEB, after considering representations seeking guidance for the conduct of final examinations for MBBS course in view of ongoing covid-19 pandemic, advises that all final MBBS examinations be conducted by universities concerned as per their scheduled timeline. It is also advised that the universities try to adhere to the existing norms,” Dr Aruna V Vanikar, president, UGMEB, says in the advisory.

“Considering the risk stratification of areas, where the medical colleges and institutions are located, if the external examiners are not available from outside the state due to the pandemic, at least one examiner must be called from outside the state to conduct the exams online. The other external examiners may be invited from the same health university, who is to remain present physically. The internal examiners must conduct exams physically in the same premises. If there is shortage of clinical material, the same may be replaced by simulating material or case scenarios including the provision of supporting material like x-rays, CT scan, ECG, lab reports, etc,” the advisory adds.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

2 yrs on, 80-yr-old mother of Vir Chakra awardee awaits relief from GMADA

Chandigarh tricity area clocks 1,280 Covid cases in new high

CBI records statements of suspended Mumbai policeman Sachin Vaze, bar owner

Antilia case: Former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze in judicial custody till April 23
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP