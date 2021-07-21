Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Playway found open in Ludhiana, FIR lodged

Despite restrictions imposed by the state government, a playway school in Gurdev Nagar was found operational on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The Division Number 5 police shut it down and lodged an FIR against the director Tani Sidhu. (Representative photo)

Despite restrictions imposed by the state government, a playway school in Gurdev Nagar was found operational on Monday.

The Division Number 5 police shut it down and lodged an FIR against the director Tani Sidhu.

Sub-inspector Gursewak Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had got information that Little Kingdom Playway School, Gurdev Nagar, was operating despite restrictions put in place by the state government amid the pandemic.

He added that the state government had banned the opening of schools due to the coronavirus outbreak. A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC has been lodged against the school director.

