Covid-19/ Third wave NITI Aayog reviews preparation for protection of children in Dhanbad

NITI Aayog Standing Committee Civil Society Organization (CSO) member Sanjay Kumar Mishra reviewed the preparation of Dhanbad district for protection of children from the third wave of the pandemic and directed to speed up the search for Covid orphans.

In a review meeting with officials of district administration at Dhanbad circuit house on Thursday, Sanjay Kumar Mishra directed the district social welfare (DSW) officer to identify the children, who lost their parents to Covid, by taking help of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and ChildLine so that the minors, besides other Covid-hit families could be benefited from the Prime Minister Care Fund.

Mishra also restricted the officials from sharing the names of identified children with media or on any public platform. “Disclosing the names of the children in need would trigger action under Juvenile Justice ( care and protection of children) Act, 2015,” he said.

Mishra expressed satisfaction over work done by the Dhanbad administration as 22 children have been identified who lost their parents in the pandemic so far. Besides, for combating the third wave of Covid, which is said to be dangerous for children, Mishra informed that the district administration has already set up 20-bed paediatrics ward at the community health centres in 10 blocks.

District social welfare officer Sneh Kashyap informed him during a review meeting that the district has fixed a target of identifying a total of 50 children who lost their parents to Covid. “The district sent a report to the government on June 1 for fund allotment for providing help to identified children,” said DSW officer Sneh Kashyap.

Mishra, who reached Dhanbad on Wednesday evening after assessing preparation for protection of children from Covid third wave in six districts of Santhal Pargana, said Dhanbad is the first district in the state that has demanded funds so far.