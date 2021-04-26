Home / Cities / Others / Covid-19 vaccination camps in open spaces too: UP govt
others

Covid-19 vaccination camps in open spaces too: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that it will hold Covid-19 vaccination camps in open spaces as well
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 12:52 AM IST
HT Image

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that it will hold Covid-19 vaccination camps in open spaces as well.

“To prevent the spread of infection, the state government has decided to ensure the second dose of vaccination at a rapid pace to those who are already inoculated with the first dose. For this, the government is now arranging to set up camps in open spaces/areas so that people do not fear infection,” the government said in a statement.

The government said it took the decision as it was observed that in the last several days that people were apprehensive about getting infected during vaccination in hospitals.

The government will run the immunisation programme rapidly with its own resources and increase the vaccination centres in the state. At the same time, the vaccination programme will also be conducted in the multi-national companies and offices in the state.

So far, a total of 1,17,77,209 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. This includes the first dose of a total of 97,79, 846 vaccines and as many as 19,97,363 second doses.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that it will hold Covid-19 vaccination camps in open spaces as well.

“To prevent the spread of infection, the state government has decided to ensure the second dose of vaccination at a rapid pace to those who are already inoculated with the first dose. For this, the government is now arranging to set up camps in open spaces/areas so that people do not fear infection,” the government said in a statement.

The government said it took the decision as it was observed that in the last several days that people were apprehensive about getting infected during vaccination in hospitals.

The government will run the immunisation programme rapidly with its own resources and increase the vaccination centres in the state. At the same time, the vaccination programme will also be conducted in the multi-national companies and offices in the state.

So far, a total of 1,17,77,209 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. This includes the first dose of a total of 97,79, 846 vaccines and as many as 19,97,363 second doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP