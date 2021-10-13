Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Covid-19 vaccination must for inbound migrant workers: Lucknow DM
others

Covid-19 vaccination must for inbound migrant workers: Lucknow DM

Lucknow DM has ordered Nigrani Samitis and village heads to ensure that migrant workers get vaccinated
Migrants workers at Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow. (PTI)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 10:14 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Anticipating big homecoming of migrant workers this festive season, Lucknow district administration has made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all inbound migrant workers coming from Kerala, Tamil Nādu, Andhra Pradesh and other northern states. Besides, the administration has directed Nigrani Samitis and village heads to keep a track on the workers and ensure they are vaccinated.

“We are expecting homecoming of the migrant workers, in large number, who may further act as Covid-19 spreaders. Hence, it is mandatory for us to ensure that all migrant labourers returning from Covid-19 hit states get vaccinated, if they have not been jabbed yet,” stated a recent order of district magistrate (DM) Abhishek Prakash.

The DM also ordered Nigrani Samitis and village heads to ensure that migrant workers get vaccinated if they were still not inoculated. “Nigrani Samitis and village heads have a major role to play this festive season. They have to maintain a record of the migrant workers visiting their villages and to ensure whether they are vaccinated or not. If not, they should inform the administration and get them vaccinated,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

In addition, the administration has launched two mobile vaccination vans in the rural pockets and made it mandatory for them to vaccinate at least 1000 people in a day. Also, the administration has directed the medical teams to carry out random sampling and testing in the rural areas as well.

The DM has appealed to the people in the city areas that they ensure that their near and dear ones are fully vaccinated. Also, he constituted a task force to make it sure the Covid protocols are followed during this festive season.

