IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Co-WIN app slows down, Pune hospitals forced to do manual registration
Multiple hospitals reported that the Co-WIN site had either crashed or was too slow and beneficiaries could not be registered on it. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
Multiple hospitals reported that the Co-WIN site had either crashed or was too slow and beneficiaries could not be registered on it. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
others

Co-WIN app slows down, Pune hospitals forced to do manual registration

The app is designed to ease the process of verification and registration of over thirty million health care workers in the country, avoid hoarding and ensure vaccination of only verified beneficiary
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:37 PM IST

On the first day of the vaccination drive on Saturday in Pune district, the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) app, developed by the Centre to monitor and track the inoculation process, slowed down after developing technical glitches forcing hospitals to do manual registrations.

The app was designed to ease the process of verification and registration of over thirty million health care workers in the country, avoid hoarding and ensure vaccination of only verified beneficiary.

Dr Ashish Bharti, health chief, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), who was present at the Kamala Nehru hospital, said, “We had alerted authorities about technical glitches and had to manually carry out beneficiary verification. Since most of the government staff are already present at the hospital, we did not face a major issue throughout the day. However, major hospitals like Sassoon General Hospital and private hospitals whose staff are working in shifts had to call their off-duty staff back to the hospital for vaccination. The state is insisting to vaccinate only as per the software list, but the site is not working even on mobile.”

“We have been asked to upload the data offline since the app was not working during the day, but it was not working at most sites and we were unable to upload the data,” he said.

Multiple hospitals reported that the Co-WIN site had either crashed or was too slow and beneficiaries could not be registered on it. One of the staff at the Kamala Nehru hospital handling the registration process said, “The site crashed and we had to manually verify each beneficiary. We received the list last night and are vaccinating beneficiaries who turned up and not according to the software. We took a print of the list and manually verified each beneficiary before allowing them at the vaccination site.”

By late evening, local authorities got messages from the state government that the Co-WIN app has started working and upload data offline.

Dr Manisha Karmarkar, chief operating officer, Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “We got the list of beneficiaries late Friday night. We then prepared a time slot for beneficiaries and put it out on our various hospital WhatsApp groups. The messages to beneficiaries did not mention any time and so we prepared a time slot for each beneficiaries and asked them to come at that particular time. Since this was the first day, we could personally message everyone and create time slots and get it done, but it would be better if the app could create time slots in case we have to vaccinate staff from other hospitals. “

Dr Rebecca George, deputy medical director at the hospital said, “Earlier, we had to verify all the information on the app and update once the beneficiary is vaccinated, but early morning the Co-WIN site did not open at all and we manually entered all the information on our computers and kept it ready in case we are asked to upload it later. We had not even received the password and login ID as of Saturday morning. Those who could not make it for vaccination today would be scheduled automatically by the Co-WIN app.”

Siddharth Waghmare, medical officer, Dhole Patil road ward which houses multiple major hospitals, was present at Ruby Hall Clinic to supervise the vaccination process. He said, “The site is slow and so we have asked the hospital staff to manually enter information. At each stage — verification, vaccination and post-observation — we had to enter the details, however, that could not be done.”

Dr HK Sale, executive director at Noble hospital said, “The vaccination process was carried out smoothly, but we faced a few glitches. The site was not opening and so we had to manually enter the details. Also, the messages were sent out to beneficiaries late Friday night and since it was a weekend maybe some of them were not present in town or even had just finished their shifts in the morning and had gone home. “

Dr Prakash Rokde at Aundh district hospital confirmed that they had to manually enter the details of beneficiaries since the site was not working. He said, “It could be because all the sites across the country were trying to log in at the same time and so the site got slow.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
For representation. (HT FILE)
For representation. (HT FILE)
others

Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Did you know that you could save on taxes by applying for deductions under 14 different sections of the Income Tax Act? If you are yet to invest in a way that would yield you tax concessions, here are the five simplest sections to target.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

One booked for kidnapping minor girl

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
PUNE The Shivajinagar police have lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for kidnapping a 17-year-old minor victim of flesh trade rescued during a racket busted by the city police recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Watch out: Tiny plastic toy freebies may be dangerous for your child

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Offering ‘freebies’ to promote a product is an old marketing gimmick
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district: Nine with mild adverse reaction stable, say officials

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
PUNE The condition of nine healthcare workers who developed mild Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) on Saturday is stable and all of them, according to health department officials, are doing “fine” as on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Govt to work on enhance teacher training and cutting dropout rates: Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The first seven-day international education conference held by the Delhi government concluded on Sunday with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announcing that moving forward, the state government would work on enhanced teacher training, strengthening school management committees (SMCs), working on an interactive curriculum, and cutting dropout rates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

246 new Covid-19 cases in Capital — positivity rate hits another low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday recorded 246 new cases of Covid-19 — the lowest since May 9 when 224 new cases were recorded – and eight more deaths, according to the state government’s daily health bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
A change in wind direction improved Delhi’s air on Sunday, pulling the air quality index (AQI) from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

‘No Car Sunday’ organised in Connaught Place

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Scores of Delhiites, including youngsters, gathered in Connaught Place on Sunday morning, cycling and walking, with a message for people to ditch their private vehicles for a day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Spokespersons of the Delhi Police said they have arrested two Rohingya men who had allegedly been living illegally in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar for over two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP MCD councillor Aarti Yadav joins AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement on Sunday said that a current councillor of the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD), Aarti Yadav, has joined the party from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Schools to open classes, labs with masks, sanitisers; private schools to reopen later

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: From masks, sanitisers, and physical distancing markers to thermal scanners and sensor taps, schools in the national capital have taken several measures to ensure that the return of class 10 and 12 students to the campus after 10 months is smooth and safe
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DDA asks residents for input on Delhi’s Master Plan 2041

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sought suggestions from the public for the city’s new vision document, Master Plan of Delhi-2041
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AIIMS guard who showed severe allergic reaction to vaccine released from hospital

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi The 22-year-old security guard who was admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) for severe allergic reaction, or anaphylaxis, after receiving a Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, was discharged on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Health care workers in Delhi who skip vaccine shot to be allotted another slot

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Health care workers in Delhi who do not receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot despite being registered to get a dose will be allotted another slot, senior government officials said, as the administration looks to build confidence and minimise purported hesitancy among residents of the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Farmers declare tractor parade on Outer Ring Rd on R-Day, maintain they won’t get vaccinated till farm laws are repealed

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Samyukt Kisan Morcha – an umbrella body of 40 farmers’ bodies protesting at Delhi’s borders– on Sunday announced a tractor parade on Outer Ring Road on January 26, a day before the Supreme Court hearing on seeking injunction against the proposed march
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP